Total To Double Production Capacity At Synova - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Total (TTA.L, TOT, TTFNF.PK) has decided to double the production capacity of its affiliate Synova to meet growing market demand for high-performance recycled materials. By early 2021, Synova will produce 40,000 tons per year of recycled polypropylene.

Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President Polymers at Total Refining & Chemicals, said: "This investment, which consolidates the acquisition of Synova in early 2019, marks a new milestone in our circular economy activities and contributes to our target of producing 30 percent recycled polymers by 2030 and Total's ambition to be the responsible energy major."

