Total to acquire 51% stake in SSE $3.7 bln UK wind farm project

Contributors
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French oil major Total said on Wednesday it will acquire a 51% stake in SSE's Seagreen 1 British offshore wind farm project, adding it represented a global investment of around 3.7 billion dollars.

Adds details

PARIS/LONDON June 3 (Reuters) - French oil major Total TOTF.PA said on Wednesday it will acquire a 51% stake in SSE's SSE.L Seagreen 1 British offshore wind farm project, adding it represented a global investment of around 3.7 billion dollars.

Oil companies like Total have been ramping up investment in renewable projects in a bid to reduce their reliance on fossil fuel products and increase their exposure to low-carbon investments.

The Seagreen 1 project is located 27 kilometres from the coastline in Scottish waters of UK North Sea.

Once complete in 2022-23 the wind farm is expected to have capacity of 1,075 megawatts of electricity, enough to power around 1 million homes.

The project secured a 15-year guaranteed minimum price of almost 42 pounds per megawatt hour for around 40% of the electricity it will produce at last year's British renewable subsidy auction.

Total said in a statement it will pay an upfront payment at closing of 70 million pounds ($88 million) and earn-outs up to 60 million pounds in aggregate, subject to performance conditions.

In a separate statement, British utility SSE said it signed a contract with turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind to provide the blades for the project, which would be manufactured at its site in the Isle of Wight.

MHI Vestas is a venture between Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems A/S VWS.CO and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T.

($1 = 0.7953 pounds)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris and Susanna Twidale in London, Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Ed Osmond)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More