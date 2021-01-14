Total teams up with Iberdrola for Danish windfarm bid

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - French oil major Total TOTF.PA has teamed up with Spanish power company Iberdrola IBE.MC to bid for Denmark's Thor windfarm project, one of the world's largest offshore wind power projects.

"The 50-50 partnership has been pre-qualified by the Danish Energy Agency to submit a bid for the Thor offshore wind farm in the Danish North Sea," Iberdrola said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by David Goodman )

