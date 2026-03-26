Total Stock Market ETFs: SCHB and VTI Offer Nearly Identical Market Exposure

Key Points

VTI and SCHB both deliver nearly identical broad U.S. stock market exposure at rock-bottom expense ratios

SCHB holds fewer stocks but tracks closely, with similar sector weights and top holdings as VTI

Both funds have matched risk and returns over one and five years, with negligible differences in drawdown and yield

10 stocks we like better than Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Broad Market ETF ›

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF(NYSEMKT:VTI)and Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHB)both offer ultra-low-cost, diversified exposure to the full U.S. equity market, with similar sector allocations, performance, and risk profiles, but differ in fund size and number of holdings.

Both VTI and SCHB aim to capture the entire U.S. equity market, combining large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks into a single vehicle. This comparison examines two of the most popular broad-market exchange-traded funds (ETFs), focusing on their expenses, performance, portfolio composition, and trading characteristics to help investors weigh which may better fit a diversified portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTI SCHB Issuer Vanguard Schwab Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-24) 13.8% 13.7% Dividend yield 1.2% 1.1% Beta 1.01 1.01 AUM $565.8 billion $37.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both funds are equally affordable, carrying a 0.03% expense ratio, though VTI offers a slightly higher dividend yield. SCHB’s payout is nearly identical, making cost and yield differences negligible for most investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTI SCHB Max drawdown (5 y) -25.37% -25.36% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,591 $1,595

VTI and SCHB have delivered almost indistinguishable risk and return profiles over the past five years. Both experienced similar peak-to-trough declines, and a $1,000 investment in 2019 would have been nearly the same value in either fund by March 2026.

What's inside

SCHB tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index, offering exposure to 2,401 companies as of its 16.4-year mark. Its sector allocation is led by technology (32%), followed by financial services (11%) and healthcare (10%). Top holdings closely mirror the mega-cap tech leaders, with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)at 6.72%, Apple Inc(NASDAQ:AAPL) at 5.83%, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)at 4.37%. The fund does not incorporate any unique strategies or quirks.

VTI follows the CRSP US Total Market Index and holds a broader set of 3,598 stocks, with a similar tilt toward technology (32%), financial services (13%), and consumer cyclicals (10%). Its top three holdings—NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, and Microsoft Corp—are nearly identical in weight to SCHB’s. Both portfolios are widely diversified, but VTI offers more small-cap exposure due to its larger number of holdings.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) and Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) are both smart choices for investors seeking balanced total-market exposure in their portfolios. Here’s how they compare head-to-head.

VTI is one of the largest ETFs by AUM. With over $565 billion in AUM, it ranks 4th among all active ETFs in AUM, easily besting SCHB’s $37 billion in AUM. VTI also tops SCHB on the number of holdings (3,598 vs. 2,401). VTI has a slightly higher dividend yield of 1.2% vs. SCHB’s 1.1%. Last, VTI has ever so slightly outperformed SCHB over the last year (13.8% vs. 13.7%).

As for SCHB, it has a slightly better five-year performance profile, having grown $1,000 to $1,595, while VTI has grown the same amount to $1,591.

All in all, these ETFs are very similar, both boasting rock-bottom expense ratios of 0.03%. In the end, the choice between these two ETFs will likely come down to a personal preference for most investors.

Should you buy stock in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Broad Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Broad Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Broad Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.