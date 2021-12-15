Total shuts Port Arthur, Texas, FCC to repair leak -sources

Adds company's no comment, details on CDUs, background

HOUSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday evening after a leak developed following a restart of the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to comment on Wednesday night.

The 76,000-bpd FCC finished restarting on Wednesday morning from an outage on Tuesday caused by an instrumentation malfunction on the unit's wet gas compressor, the sources said.

In addition to shutting the FCC, production on the refinery's 150,000-bpd ACU-1 and 40,000-bpd ACU-2 crude distillation units (CDUs) was reduced to a minimum, according to the sources.

CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks that the FCC as well as all other units at the refinery convert into motor fuels and other products.

The FCC uses a catalyst to convert gas oil from the distillation units into unfinished gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Peter Cooney)

