Total shuts FCC, small crude unit at Texas refinery - sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

HOUSTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

TotalEnergies spokesperson was not available for a comment on Sunday night.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut to repair a leaking heat exchanger, which may take a month to fix, the sources said. The 40,000-bpd ACU2 CDU was shut because the FCC could not process the gas oil it produces.

The 51,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit 1, which is attached to ACU2, was also shut, the sources said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

