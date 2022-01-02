Total shuts FCC, small crude unit at Texas refinery - sources

Adds details on another unit; company spokesperson unavailable

HOUSTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA shut a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur refinery in Texas on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

TotalEnergies spokesperson was not available for a comment on Sunday night.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut to repair a leaking heat exchanger, which may take a month to fix, the sources said. The 40,000-bpd ACU2 CDU was shut because the FCC could not process the gas oil it produces.

The 51,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit 1, which is attached to ACU2, was also shut, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.