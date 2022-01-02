Total shuts FCC, small crude unit at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

Energy

TotalEnergies SE shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and small crude distillation unit (CDU)on Saturday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut to repair a leaking heat exchanger, which may take a month to fix, the sources said. The 40,000-bpd ACU2 CDU was shut because the FCC can’t process the gas oil it produces.

