Total shuts FCC, small crude unit at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA shut the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) and small crude distillation unit (CDU)on Saturday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut to repair a leaking heat exchanger, which may take a month to fix, the sources said. The 40,000-bpd ACU2 CDU was shut because the FCC can’t process the gas oil it produces.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.