Total shareholders back strategy, including on climate, CEO says

PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Total TOTF.PA investors have backed the French energy firm's strategy, including its approach on climate change, in shareholder votes, chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday.

Total sought backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which include reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, at a time when some oil companies have faced pushback from investors for not doing enough.

The detailed results of the votes will be published on Friday.

(Reporting by Sarah White and Benjamin Mallet; editing by Jason Neely)

