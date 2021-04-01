TOTAL SE (TOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TOTAL SE (TOT) closed at $46.38, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.12% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TOT as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TOT to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.3%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $148.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +168.53% and +5.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TOT should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.67% higher. TOT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TOT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.89.

It is also worth noting that TOT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TOT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

