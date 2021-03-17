TOTAL SE (TOT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TOTAL SE (TOT) closed at $48.93, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TOT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 19.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $148.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +168.53% and +5.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TOT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.23% higher. TOT is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TOT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.13, which means TOT is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TOT has a PEG ratio of 0.72 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TOT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

