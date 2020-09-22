Total SE (TOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 23, 2020

Total SE (TOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.645 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.21, the dividend yield is 7.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOT was $35.21, representing a -38.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.91 and a 59.11% increase over the 52 week low of $22.13.

TOT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). TOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -70.18%, compared to an industry average of -43.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOT as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (PTEU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTEU with an decrease of -5.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TOT at 1.9%.

