Total SE (TOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Total SE (TOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.567 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.07% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOT was $48.05, representing a -4.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.41 and a 89.02% increase over the 52 week low of $25.42.

TOT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). TOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports TOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 168.25%, compared to an industry average of -1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOT as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (PTEU)

Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVDE with an increase of 21.04% over the last 100 days. PTEU has the highest percent weighting of TOT at 2.2%.

