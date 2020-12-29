Total SE (TOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Total SE (TOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.584 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.32% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.22, the dividend yield is 5.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOT was $43.22, representing a -24.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.91 and a 95.3% increase over the 52 week low of $22.13.

TOT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). TOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -64.76%, compared to an industry average of -26.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOT as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (PTEU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PTEU with an decrease of -3.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TOT at 2.08%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.