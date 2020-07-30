Total says launched calls for tenders for Uganda oil project

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French energy major Total TOTF.PA has launched calls for tenders for its Uganda onshore oil project for the next quarter and plans to sanction the project as soon as possible, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Thursday.

"We have the ambition to sanction the project as soon as possible to benefit from the depressed supply market," Pouyanne told analysts during a company results presentation.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Jason Neely)

