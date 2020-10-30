Total SA Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported third quarter net income (Group share) of $202 million compared to $2.8 billion, last year. Earnings per share was $0.04 compared to $1.04. Adjusted net income (Group share) declined year-on-year to $848 million from $3.02 billion, due to lower Brent prices, natural gas prices, and refining margins. Adjusted net income per share was $0.29 compared to 1.13, a year ago.

Third quarter sales were $33.14 billion compared to $48.59 billion, prior year. Revenue from sales were $27.22 billion compared to $42.54 billion. Total LNG sales rose 9 percent notably due to an increase trading activities.

The Board confirmed that third interim dividend payment maintained at 0.66 euros per share.

