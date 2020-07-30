Total SA Q2 Adj. Profit Falls - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported a second quarter net loss, Group share, of $8.37 billion compared to net income of $2.76 billion, last year. Loss per share was $3.27 compared to profit of $1.00. Adjusted net income, Group share, was $126 million, a decline of 96 percent. Adjusted net income per share was $0.02, down 98 percent from a year ago. Second quarter sales were $25.73 billion compared to $51.24 billion, previous year. Revenues from sales were $21.56 billion compared to $45.20 billion.

