Total returns to pre-crisis high results rhythm, CEO tells French daily

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French oil major Total TOTF.PA has already returned to its pre-crisis high results rhythm, its CEO Patrick Pouyanne told French daily Sud Ouest on Wednesday.

Pouyanne also said that Total's debt level of the company was relatively low.

