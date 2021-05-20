Total restarting small CDU at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

Adds company no comment.

HOUSTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Total SE TOTF.PA is restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to comment.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU was knocked out of production along with all other units by a brief plant-wide power interruption on Monday as heavy thunderstorms passed through Port Arthur.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

