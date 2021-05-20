US Markets

Total restarting small CDU at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery -sources

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Total SE is restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

HOUSTON, May 20 (Reuters) - Total SE TOTF.PA is restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU was knocked out of production along with all other units by a brief plant-wide power interruption on Monday as heavy thunderstorms passed through Port Arthur.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chris Reese)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular