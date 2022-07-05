US Markets

Total reports power restored after blip at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery

Contributors
Arpan Varghese Reuters
Kavya Guduru Reuters
Published

Total on Tuesday reported that power was restored at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery following an outage caused by a disruption at a substation.

July 5 (Reuters) - Total TTEF.PA on Tuesday reported that power was restored at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery following an outage caused by a disruption at a substation.

The source of the failure was identified as a burnt 69 KV (kilovolt) power line, the filing with the state regulator said, adding that the incident resulted in power loss to multiple units at the refinery.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular