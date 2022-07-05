Total reports power restored after blip at Port Arthur, Texas, refinery

July 5 (Reuters) - Total TTEF.PA on Tuesday reported that power was restored at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery following an outage caused by a disruption at a substation.

The source of the failure was identified as a burnt 69 KV (kilovolt) power line, the filing with the state regulator said, adding that the incident resulted in power loss to multiple units at the refinery.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

