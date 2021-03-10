Total Port Arthur, Texas, refinery small CDU restart waiting on FCC return - sources

Adds company no comment, paragraph 3

HOUSTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The restart of the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at Total SE's TOTF.PA 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is waiting for the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) to restart, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU supplies gas oil to the 76,000-bpd FCC, the sources said. With the FCC still shut, ACU-2 has nowhere to send the gas oil.

Total spokeswoman Marie Maitre declined to comment.

The timing for the restart of the FCC was unknown on Wednesday, the sources said.

The FCC uses a fine catalyst to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline. CDUs break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

