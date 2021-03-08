Total Port Arthur, Texas, large CDU to resume production Monday - sources

Adds details on restart

HOUSTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Total SE TOTF.PA plans to restart production on the large crude distillation unit and coker on Monday at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, three sources familiar with plant operations said on Sunday.

In addition to beginning the restart of the 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU, Total restarted the reformer, which was operating at 43% of its 35,000-bpd capacity on Sunday, the sources said.

Total did not reply on Sunday to a request for comment.

ACU-1, its attached 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2 (VDU-2) and the 60,000-bpd coker are expected to return to normal production on Monday, the sources said. ACU-1, VDU-2 and the coker were on circulation and raising their operating temperatures.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU and 51,000-bpd VDU-1 are expected to restart in about seven days, the sources said. Other units will also restart during the week.

CDUs break down crude oil into hydrocarbon feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery. VDUs refine residual crude oil from the CDUs, which operate at atmospheric pressure, at vacuum pressure.

Cokers convert residual crude oil from distillation units into motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, a substitute for coal.

Reformers convert low-octane refining by-products into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu)

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tom Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu

