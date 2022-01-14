Total Port Arthur, Texas, gasoline unit repairs may last to mid-February -sources

Adds spokesperson unavailable, background on units

HOUSTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Repairs to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker(FCC) at TotalEnergies TTEF.PA 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may continue until mid-February, said sources familiar with plant operations on Friday.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson was not available to comment on Friday.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut on Jan. 2 to repair a leaking heat exchanger, the sources said. Repairs were originally expected to take a month.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 crude distillation unit (CDU) was also shut because the FCC could not process the gas oil it produces.

FCCs use catalyst under high heat and high pressure to convert gas oil into unfinished gasoline.

ACU-2 is the smaller of two CDUs at the refinery that break down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units to process.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.