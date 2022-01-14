Total Port Arthur, Texas, gasoline unit repairs may last to mid-February -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Repairs to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) at TotalEnergies TTEF.PA 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may continue until mid-February, said sources familiar with plant operations on Friday.

The 76,000-bpd FCC was shut on Jan. 2 to repair a leaking heat exchanger, the sources said. Repairs were originally expected to take a month. The 40,000-bpd ACU2 crude distillation unit was also shut because the FCC could not process the gas oil it produces.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Leslie Adler)

