Total Port Arthur, Texas, CDUs running at minimum after power, steam outages -sources

Adds company no comment, details on outages

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - The crude distillation units (CDUs) at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were operating at minimum levels on Tuesday after a Monday power interruption and loss of steam supply on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

About half of the refinery's units were idled after the power outage, the sources said. It may be the end of the week before the CDUs can begin returning to full operation and the idled units brought back into production.

Total spokesperson Marie Maitre declined to discuss operations at the Port Arthur refinery.

The refinery's external steam supply was lost when a cogeneration unit shut down at the neighboring BASF Total Complex on Friday, the sources said. The refinery receives steam from BASF.

The power interruption knocked several units out of production on Monday, but without the external steam from BASF the refinery could not restart the units, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston Editing by Mark Porter and Matthew Lewis)

