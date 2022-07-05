Total Port Arthur, Texas, CDUs running at minimum after power, steam outages -sources

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - The crude distillation units (CDUs) at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were operating at minimum levels on Tuesday after a Monday power interruption and loss of steam supply on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

It may be the end of this week before the CDUs can be brought up to full production and the idled half of the refinery's units can be brought back into production, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

