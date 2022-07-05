US Markets

Total Port Arthur, Texas, CDUs running at minimum after power, steam outages -sources

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reuters
Published

The crude distillation units (CDUs) at TotalEnergies' 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were operating at minimum levels on Tuesday after a Monday power interruption and loss of steam supply on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - The crude distillation units (CDUs) at TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery were operating at minimum levels on Tuesday after a Monday power interruption and loss of steam supply on Friday, sources familiar with plant operations said.

It may be the end of this week before the CDUs can be brought up to full production and the idled half of the refinery's units can be brought back into production, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular