Total orders for Italy's 'BTP Futura' bond reach 6.12 bln euros as sale closes

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy's new BTP Futura bond to fund virus-related spending attracted a total of 6.12 billion euros ($6.91 billion) at the end of the five-days offer, bourse data showed on Friday.

The new 10-year BTP bond envisages a step-up mechanism for coupon rates, with a minimum guaranteed annual coupon of 1.15% for the first four years, rising to 1.30% from the fifth to the seventh year and then further to 1.45%.

Real final coupons will be announced by the Rome-based Traesury later on Friday.

The Italian Treasury's head of debt management said on Monday that the issuance was going better than anticipated.

The issue includes a 'loyalty' premium for investors who hold the notes to maturity.

A second issue of BTP Futura is scheduled after the summer.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129892;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.