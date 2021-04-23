Total orders for Italy's 'BTP Futura' bond reach 5.48 bln euros

Adds comment, details, background

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Italy's new BTP Futura bond, a retail instrument maturing in April 2037 aimed at funding coronavirus-related spending, attracted total bids for 5.48 billion euros ($6.61 billion) at the end of a five-day offer, bourse data showed on Friday.

Orders for the third issue were slightly below those for the first one in July and the second in November, worth 5.71 billion and 6.12 billion euros, respectively.

The offer ended on Friday, however, carries a 16-year maturity, whereas the first issue was a 10-year instrument and the second 8-year maturity.

"Thanks to the loyalty premium paid in two tranches the Treasury had a response over expectation from investors despite the 16-year maturity, so far viewed as challenging for retailer," said Pietro Bianculli, head of Fixed Income bond syndicate at UniCredit.

The Economy Ministry set the final coupon rate at 0.75% for the first four years, increasing to 1.20%, 1.65% and 2% every four years.

A total of 132,296 contracts were sold, with an average size of 41,400.22 euros, the Treasury said in a statement.

Unlike previous issuances, the BTP Futura's "loyalty premium", linked to Italy's nominal gross domestic product growth, will be paid in two tranches, at the end of the first eight years and at maturity.

($1 = 0.8296 euros)

futurahttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Qs6Wdp

(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Alessia Pé; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

