Markets
TOT

Total, Google Cloud Develop Tool For Estimating Solar Energy Potential Of Houses' Roofs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) and Google Cloud have jointly developed Solar Mapper to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals by providing an accurate estimate of the solar energy potential of their homes. Solar Mapper uses brand-new artificial intelligence algorithms that provide better results than current tools. In the case of France, Solar Mapper provides more than 90% geographical coverage, the company said.

Also, Total plans to develop a B2B application of Solar Mapper for industrial and commercial buildings and installations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular