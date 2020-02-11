Total Enters Into Spanish Solar Market With Pipeline Of 2 GW Of Projects

(RTTNews) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) has entered into Spanish solar market through two agreements with Powertis and Solarbay Renewable Energy and to develop nearly 2 gigawatts or GW of solar projects.

Total Solar International and Powertis agreed to establish a joint venture (65%/35%) to develop solar PV projects in Spain. Powertis will bring to the joint venture a pipeline of 800 MW of early stage projects and the JV will develop further new projects as well.

Total Solar International agreed to acquire 100% of a portfolio of solar PV projects which are being developed by the spanish company Solarbay. The projects, which will be located in the regions of Andalusia, Aragon and Castile-La Mancha, represent a cumulative capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

The first project of the pipelines is set to begin operations by the end of 2020, with the ambition that all projects of both portfolios will be in service in 2023.

