Total, Engie In Deal To Develop And Operate Masshylia Project Site For Green Hydrogen

(RTTNews) - French energy company Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) announced Wednesday that it has signed a cooperation agreement with French natural gas and electricity supplier Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) to design, develop, build and operate the Masshylia project.

According to the company, the project is France's largest site for the production of green hydrogen from 100% renewable electricity. The site is at Châteauneuf-les-Martigues in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur South region.

The site is located at the heart of Total's La Mède biorefinery and powered by solar farms with a total capacity of more than 100 MW. The 40 MW electrolyser will produce 5 tonnes of green hydrogen per day to meet the needs of the biofuel production process at Total's La Mède biorefinery, avoiding 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Beyond this first phase, new renewable farms may be developed by the partners for the electrolyser, which has the capacity to produce up to 15 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

The two partners aim to begin construction of the facilities in 2022, following the completion of the advanced engineering study, with a view to production in 2024, subject to the necessary financial support and public authorisations.

The project has already applied for subsidies from the French and European authorities.

