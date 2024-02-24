Total Energy Services (TOTZF) Price Target Increased by 125.30% to 26.14

The average one-year price target for Total Energy Services (OTCPK:TOTZF) has been revised to 26.14 / share. This is an increase of 125.30% from the prior estimate of 11.60 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.23 to a high of 56.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 263.52% from the latest reported closing price of 7.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Total Energy Services. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOTZF is 0.35%, a decrease of 18.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 7,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,747K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOTZF by 13.84% over the last quarter.

FJACX - Fidelity Series Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 1,299K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOTZF by 13.35% over the last quarter.

YFSNX - AMG Yacktman Focused Fund - Security Selection Only Class N holds 1,050K shares. No change in the last quarter.

YASLX - AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fund Class Z holds 682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154K shares, representing a decrease of 69.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOTZF by 31.86% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 670K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.