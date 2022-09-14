Energy

Total cuts Port Arthur, Texas, refinery output on SRU shutdown -sources

Contributor
Erwin Seba Reporting by Mark Porter Reuters
Published

TotalEnergies SE cut production at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units (SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

HOUSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA cut production at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units (SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Total cut the refinery’s production by about 50% to prevent releases of sulfur into the atmosphere beyond permitted levels while the two SRUs are shut for the work planned to last about two weeks, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Reporting by Mark Porter)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular