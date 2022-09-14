Total cuts Port Arthur, Texas, refinery output on SRU shutdown -sources

HOUSTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA cut production at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units (SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Total cut the refinery’s production by about 50% to prevent releases of sulfur into the atmosphere beyond permitted levels while the two SRUs are shut for the work planned to last about two weeks, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Reporting by Mark Porter)

