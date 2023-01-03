Total Bond Market ETF (ARCM) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF ARCM is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 2.11% from its 52-week low of $98.71 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

ARCM in Focus

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is a conservative ultra-short-term fixed income fund that invests in a variety of investment grade fixed income securities with maturities generally ranging from 0 to 2 years. ARCM's portfolio may provide exposure to a variety of domestic fixed income holdings including corporate, agency and government securities. The ETF charges 42 basis points in fees.

Why the Move?

As long as the virus threat and recessionary fears are around, extra focus on safe investments or bond market is warranted.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 0.09 (per barchart.com), which gives cues of further rally.

