Total and Tullow launch joint sale of stakes in Kenyan oil project -sources

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Total and Tullow Oil aim to reduce their stakes in Kenya's first oil development with a joint sale that could see Tullow exit completely amid uncertainty over the project's launch, banking and industry sources said.

