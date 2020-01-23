Total and Tullow launch joint sale of stakes in Kenyan oil project -sources

Total and Tullow Oil aim to reduce their stakes in Kenya's first oil development with a joint sale that could see Tullow exit completely amid uncertainty over the project's launch, banking and industry sources said.
