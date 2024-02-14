News & Insights

Total amount invested in bitcoin back above $1 trillion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Alun John, Medha Singh, Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds prices of U.S. crypto company stocks in paragraph 11

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The total amount of money invested in bitcoin surpassed $1 trillion on Wednesday for the first time since November 2021 as inflows to U.S. spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds continued to support prices.

Bitcoin's price BTC= reached $51,606 on Wednesday, its latest 25-month high and a rise of 4.1% on the day, taking the token's market cap to $1.005 trillion according to price platform Coingecko.

The all-time high for bitcoin's market cap was $1.28 trillion hit in November 2021, according to Coingecko.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has risen around 20% since the start of February, already set for its biggest monthly rise since October.

Investments in bitcoin make up for more than half of the $2.01 trillion parked in the overall cryptocurrency market which includes ether and other digital coins.

Strong inflows to new U.S. listed ETFs have driven some of the price action in recent weeks, say analysts, and capital flows into the 11 U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs increased to $1.64 billion in the week to Wednesday, LSEG Lipper data showed.

The previous five trading sessions saw inflows of $409 million to the products, which received regulatory approval and began trading in January.

"Whether this pace will be sustained remains to be seen but in crypto, price often drives flow," said analysts at crypto liquidity provider B2C2.

"One has to imagine that if there are more days like the last few, large inflows will be met by further price rises for spot (bitcoin)."

CRYPTO-LINKED STOCKS JUMP

Shares of U.S.-listed cryptocurrency companies also gained before the bell on Wednesday, with exchange Coinbase COIN.O climbing 7%, while miners Riot Platforms RIOT.O and CleanSpark CLSK.O gained nearly 9% and 16%, respectively.

But in the last few months, hopes of a soft landing for the economy and the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs have helped sentiment. The ETFs have been touted as a game-changer for the industry, already known for its appeal to retail traders, since investors can now have exposure to bitcoin without directly holding the asset.

Second-largest token ether, which underpins the ethereum network, was last up 4.1% at $2,742 its highest since May 2022. ETH=

(Reporting by Alun John in London and Medha Singh and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
