Total adds to renewable gas push with Fonroche acquisition

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French oil group Total TOTF.PA said on Monday it had acquired Fonroche Biogaz, a leading producer of renewable gas in France with nearly 500 gigawatt-hours of installed capacity.

The latest acquisition comes amid a broader push by the firm to build up its presence in electricity markets and in renewable energy and reduce its dependence on oil, and Total said last week it would invest over $2 billion in this segment in 2021.

It gave no financial details for the Fonroche purchase. Total aims to produce 1.5 terawatt-hours of biomethane a year by 2025, the group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah White, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.