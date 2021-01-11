Markets
TOT

Total Acquires Fonroche Biogaz - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) announced the acquisition of Fonroche Biogaz, a company that designs, builds and operates anaerobic digestion units in France. Fonroche Biogaz has close to 500 gigawatt-hours of installed capacity, which doubled between 2019 and 2020. Total said, with the acquisition, it becomes a major player in renewable gas in France and Europe.

"This acquisition is consistent with our strategy and our climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050," said Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables & Power at Total.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular