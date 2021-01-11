Total Acquires Fonroche Biogaz - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Total (TTA.L, TOT) announced the acquisition of Fonroche Biogaz, a company that designs, builds and operates anaerobic digestion units in France. Fonroche Biogaz has close to 500 gigawatt-hours of installed capacity, which doubled between 2019 and 2020. Total said, with the acquisition, it becomes a major player in renewable gas in France and Europe.

"This acquisition is consistent with our strategy and our climate ambition to get to Net Zero by 2050," said Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables & Power at Total.

