TOT BIOPHARM Plans New Share Award Scheme

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. has announced a supplemental notice to its upcoming annual general meeting, slated for 14 June 2024, where shareholders will vote on resolutions related to the adoption of the 2024 Restricted Share Award Scheme. This scheme includes granting awards to eligible participants and seeking approval for the listing of shares related to these awards. The notice highlights the company’s intention to expand its share-based incentive programs, subject to regulatory approvals.

