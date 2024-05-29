TOT BIOPHARM Plans New Incentive Scheme

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. (HK:1875) has released an update.

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. is set to adopt a new 2024 Restricted Share Award Scheme to incentivize employees and attract talent, replacing the nearly exhausted 2020 scheme. The new plan, which will allow for grants with both new and existing shares, is pending shareholder and Listing Committee approval. A supplemental circular and notice for the Annual General Meeting will be published to propose the necessary resolutions for adoption.

