TOT BIOPHARM Announces Upcoming Annual Meeting

May 22, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. (HK:1875) has released an update.

TOT BIOPHARM International Co. Ltd. has announced an upcoming hybrid annual general meeting scheduled for June 14, 2024, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements and director reports for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. Among key agenda items are the re-election of certain directors, the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor, and the approval of share allocation powers to the Board of Directors. The meeting will allow both physical attendance in Hong Kong and virtual participation online.

