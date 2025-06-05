$TOST stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TOST stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $175,498,056 of trading volume.

$TOST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TOST:

$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 1,311,413 shares for an estimated $51,655,817 .

. AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 738,276 shares for an estimated $28,422,541 .

. BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 346,684 shares for an estimated $14,722,021 .

. CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 355,000 shares for an estimated $13,252,116 .

. JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 209,851 shares for an estimated $8,731,421 .

. ELENA GOMEZ (President, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 83,442 shares for an estimated $3,002,641 .

. DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531

PAUL D BELL sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $496,463

RICHARD KENT BENNETT sold 0 shares for an estimated $0

$TOST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 387 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

$TOST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Thomas Poutrieux from BNP Paribas set a target price of $37.0 on 02/19/2025

