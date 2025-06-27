$TOST stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TOST stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $83,121,845 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TOST:
$TOST Insider Trading Activity
$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 1,311,413 shares for an estimated $51,655,817.
- BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 346,684 shares for an estimated $14,722,021.
- JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 209,851 shares for an estimated $8,731,421.
- CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $8,026,233.
- ELENA GOMEZ (President, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 83,442 shares for an estimated $3,002,641.
- DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531
- AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,276 shares for an estimated $659,338.
- PAUL D BELL sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $496,463
- RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,712 shares for an estimated $418,975.
- SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $330,000
$TOST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 6,563,982 shares (+450.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,727,282
- VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 5,951,400 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $197,407,938
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 5,865,201 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,548,717
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 5,436,317 shares (+14258.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,322,634
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,983,784 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,312,115
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 4,716,908 shares (-61.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,459,838
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 4,607,464 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,829,580
$TOST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
$TOST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a target price of $48.0 on 06/02/2025
- Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025
- Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 02/19/2025
- Thomas Poutrieux from BNP Paribas set a target price of $37.0 on 02/19/2025
