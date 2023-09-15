TOST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.26, changing hands as low as $20.16 per share. Toast Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOST's low point in its 52 week range is $15.77 per share, with $27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.22.

