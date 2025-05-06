$TOST Earnings Preview: Recent $TOST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TOST ($TOST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,370,771,788 and earnings of $0.09 per share.
$TOST Insider Trading Activity
$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 738,276 shares for an estimated $28,422,541.
- DAVID YUAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 635,000 shares for an estimated $27,574,469.
- CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 420,000 shares for an estimated $15,873,843.
- STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 414,919 shares for an estimated $14,357,723.
- RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 122,885 shares for an estimated $4,627,254.
- JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 109,851 shares for an estimated $4,012,449.
- ELENA GOMEZ (President, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 83,442 shares for an estimated $3,002,641.
- DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531
- SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 15,285 shares for an estimated $643,712
- BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,316 shares for an estimated $265,971.
$TOST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P. added 8,548,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,596,470
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 8,359,048 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $304,687,299
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 7,736,911 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $282,010,405
- GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 6,075,043 shares (-74.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $221,435,317
- HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 5,775,279 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $210,508,919
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 5,436,317 shares (+14258.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,322,634
- FMR LLC added 5,403,896 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,972,009
$TOST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
$TOST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025
- Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 02/19/2025
- Thomas Poutrieux from BNP Paribas set a target price of $37.0 on 02/19/2025
- Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024
- David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 12/04/2024
