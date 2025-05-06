$TOST Earnings Preview: Recent $TOST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TOST ($TOST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,370,771,788 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TOST stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$TOST Insider Trading Activity

$TOST insiders have traded $TOST stock on the open market 72 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 72 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMAN NARANG (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 738,276 shares for an estimated $28,422,541 .

. DAVID YUAN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 635,000 shares for an estimated $27,574,469 .

. CHRISTOPHER P COMPARATO has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 420,000 shares for an estimated $15,873,843 .

. STEPHEN FREDETTE (President) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 414,919 shares for an estimated $14,357,723 .

. RICHARD KENT BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 122,885 shares for an estimated $4,627,254 .

. JONATHAN VASSIL (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 109,851 shares for an estimated $4,012,449 .

. ELENA GOMEZ (President, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 83,442 shares for an estimated $3,002,641 .

. DEVAL L PATRICK sold 34,222 shares for an estimated $1,129,531

SUSAN CHAPMAN-HUGHES sold 15,285 shares for an estimated $643,712

BRIAN R ELWORTHY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,316 shares for an estimated $265,971.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 364 institutional investors add shares of $TOST stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOST forecast page.

$TOST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOST recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $TOST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $46.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $38.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Thomas Poutrieux from BNP Paribas set a target price of $37.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $38.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Koning from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 12/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.