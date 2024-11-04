Tosoh Corporation Adjusts Financial Forecast and Boosts Dividends

Tosoh (JP:4042) has released an update.

Tosoh Corporation has revised its consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to slower-than-expected recovery in the semiconductor industry and economic sluggishness in China. Despite these challenges, Tosoh has increased its interim dividends to ¥50 per share, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns and improving capital efficiency. The company anticipates ordinary income and profit attributable to owners will fall below previous forecasts, but aims to maintain stable dividends.

