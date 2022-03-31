Toshiba's top shareholder would sell stake to Bain -filing

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - The top shareholder in Toshiba Corp 6502.T would sell all of its shares if private equity firm Bain Capital were to launch a takeover bid, Effissimo Capital Management said in a regulatory filing.

When asked about the filing, a spokesperson for Singapore-based Effissimo said the fund plans to announce its stance at the appropriate time.

Reuters reported last year that Bain was looking at formulating a bid to take Toshiba private, making it one of several firms said to be interested in such a deal.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by David Dolan and Jason Neely)

