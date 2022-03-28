US Markets

Toshiba's spin-off plan had support rate of 39.53% at March 24 meeting

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Toshiba Corp's plan to spin off its devices unit had a shareholder support rate of 39.53%, while a separate call backed by activist shareholders to seek buyout offers had 44.60% support, according to a breakdown of the vote.

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's 6502.T plan to spin off its devices unit had a shareholder support rate of 39.53%, while a separate call backed by activist shareholders to seek buyout offers had 44.60% support, according to a breakdown of the vote.

Toshiba shareholders voted down the competing proposals at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, leaving the direction of the Japanese conglomerate uncertain. Each proposal needed 50% of the vote to pass.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular