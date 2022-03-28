Toshiba's spin-off plan had support rate of 39.53% at March 24 meeting

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp's 6502.T plan to spin off its devices unit had a shareholder support rate of 39.53%, while a separate call backed by activist shareholders to seek buyout offers had 44.60% support, according to a breakdown of the vote.

Toshiba shareholders voted down the competing proposals at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, leaving the direction of the Japanese conglomerate uncertain. Each proposal needed 50% of the vote to pass.

