Toshiba's preferred bidder to seal $10.6 bln loan deal this week -Yomiuri

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp 6502.T, is set to sign a loan agreement of about 1.4 trillion yen ($10.62 billion) with lenders some time this week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

The loans include a commitment line of 200 billion yen, the paper said. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp 8316.T and Mizuho Bank 8411.T would provide about 400 billion to 500 billion yen each, it said.

($1 = 131.8100 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

