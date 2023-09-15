News & Insights

Toshiba's No.1 shareholder to sell shares in JIP offer-source

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

September 15, 2023 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba's 6502.T largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management has decided to tender shares in the takeover offer led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Effissimo has 9.89% stake in Toshiba, according to a document filed to Japan's financial regulator on Thursday.

JIP, a private-equity firm, launched a 4,620 yen-per-share bid to take the industrial conglomerate private last month. It closes on Sept. 20.

At least two-thirds of shareholders need to tender their shares for the bid to succeed.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Neil Fullick)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

